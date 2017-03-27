Kim Kardashian West wants another baby

Story highlights The reality star wants a third child

First two pregnancies were high-risk

(CNN) North and Saint West may be getting a sibling sooner rather than later.

Kim Kardashian West says she wants a third child with her husband, Kanye West.

In a clip released Sunday for the reality show "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," the 36-year-old reflects on the possibility that such a pregnancy would be high-risk.

"I want my kids to have siblings, but the doctors don't feel like it's safe for me," Kardashian West says.

The series documented her difficult pregnancies the first two times.

