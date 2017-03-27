Is Huck really dead on 'Scandal?'

Story highlights Diaz said script blew him away

He cautions that the show has lots of surprises

(CNN) Don't bury him just yet Gladiators.

The actor who plays Huck on "Scandal" has some words of hope for fans who were upset about last week's cliffhanger episode in which his character was shot multiple times.

Guillermo Diaz is cautioning folks to remember "Scandal" is often full of surprises.

The actor told Entertainment Tonight that the script in which Meg shot Huck "just blew me away -- no pun intended."

"My reaction was I was in complete and utter disbelief but excited too," he said. "It's such a great script, it's so juicy! As an actor I was just thrilled."

