Is Huck really dead on 'Scandal?'

(CNN)Don't bury him just yet Gladiators.
The actor who plays Huck on "Scandal" has some words of hope for fans who were upset about last week's cliffhanger episode in which his character was shot multiple times.
Guillermo Diaz is cautioning folks to remember "Scandal" is often full of surprises.
The actor told Entertainment Tonight that the script in which Meg shot Huck "just blew me away -- no pun intended."
"My reaction was I was in complete and utter disbelief but excited too," he said. "It's such a great script, it's so juicy! As an actor I was just thrilled."
Diaz said the show's creator Shonda Rhimes can be credited with bringing so much excitement.
"Sometimes you get a lot of really juicy stuff, and sometimes you're sort of in the background a little bit," Diaz said. "But when those scripts come where it's all about your character, we're just so ready and so amped to play them."
As for whether Huck is really no longer with us, the star said to remember that Rhimes is known for "those little twists and turns."
"So don't believe everything you see and hear," Diaz said.