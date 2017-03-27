What the 'Eden' reality contestants missed in a year

Story highlights
- Contestants agreed to be cut off from civilization for a year
- They apparently didn't know their show had been canceled
(CNN)If a reality TV experiment continues filming after the show is canceled and no one watches it, did it really happen?
In the case of the Scottish series "Eden," that's exactly what happened.
According to the Guardian, 23 contestants entered into the wilds of the Scottish Highlands last March to live for a year, completely cut off from modern society.
By the end of the "social experiment," only 10 contestants remained. But "Eden" producers neglected to tell the participants the show was canceled in August, after only four episodes.
The group of 10 has emerged a year later to a very different world, which includes Brexit and a President Donald Trump.
Here's what else they missed:
Celebrity deaths
Many celebrities died, including Prince, George Michael, Alan Thicke, Carrie Fisher and her mother Debbie Reynolds, just to name a few.
They can click through our gallery for a more comprehensive list.
Celeb break ups
When the group first left modern society, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were still happily married.
Yeah, those days are over.
Other notable breakups include Amber Heard and Johnny Depp, Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris, then Swift and Tom Hiddleston.
Major beefs
Speaking of Swift, she got into it with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West.
At the heart of the matter was whether Swift signed off on West rapping, "To all my southside n****s that know me best/I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex/Why? I made that b**** famous" in his song "Famous."
Swift said she didn't.
Kardashian West showed up with receipts, however, in the form of Snapchat videos of West and Swift discussing the song.
Former loves Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber also sparred but chose Instagram as the venue.
Kim Kardashian West robbed in Paris
When she wasn't defending her husband, the reality star was embroiled in some major drama.
Kardashian West was robbed at gunpoint while in Paris in October.
She has opened up about the incident on "Keeping Up With the Kardashians."
Ten suspects have been indicted for allegedly being involved in the heist.
Beyonce's babies
In February, Beyoncé announced she was pregnant with twins.
In pop culture, news doesn't get much bigger than that.
So, at least the group left "Eden" before the babies' pending arrival.