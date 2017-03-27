'Bates Motel' slashes into 'Psycho' in final season

(CNN) The following contains spoilers about "Bates Motel."

There's a fine line between creative risk-taking and sacrilege when dealing with well-known properties. While "Bates Motel" might not have committed the latter, it has seemingly sacrificed the right to bill itself as a prequel to "Psycho."

The A&E series always appeared to come with a built-in expiration date, facing the danger of running out of real estate as it chewed through story related to Alfred Hitchcock's 1960 horror classic. The contemporary setting also made the proceedings less spooky, what with cellphones and other modern devices that alter the dynamics of, say, being alone in the basement with a murderer dressed like his mom.

Still, the announcement of a fifth and final season that would overlap with the movie actually created some excitement: after an ill-advised remake, this offered an alternate window into the story, including how these events unfolded from the perspective of Norman/Norma Bates.

Although the producers had stated that they would be deviating from the movie in ways that will "blow the fans' minds," they remained understandably coy as to how. Before the season began, they told USA Today that there would be references to "Psycho" "through the lens of 'Bates Motel.'"

Read More