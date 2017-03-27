CNN 10 - March 28, 2017

Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

March 28, 2017

As Britain formally begins the process of separating from the European Union, CNN 10 explains what Article 50 is and gives you a sense of why this division is expected to take two years. Meanwhile, Australia is assessing the damage from Cyclone Debbie. And while British authorities investigate what led to last week's terrorist attack in London, we're exploring the debate over whether government officials should have access to encryption technology.

TRANSCRIPT

CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show's priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they're making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.

Read More