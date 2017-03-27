Eight students feared dead in Japan avalanche

Story highlights Students were taking ski and climbing lessons as part of a mountaineering group

Thirty-two students and teachers were able to safely get down from the slope

Tokyo (CNN) Eight high school students are feared dead after being caught in an avalanche at a Japanese ski resort Monday, according to a spokesman from the local fire department.

Poor weather conditions initially hampered efforts by rescue crews to reach the Nasu Onsen Family Ski Area, a small ski slope on the side of Mount Nasu in Tochigi Prefecture, about 200 kilometers north of Tokyo.

Over 30 people are believed to be injured, according to Kyodo News. Thirty-two students and teachers were able to safely get down from the slope, the fire department spokesman said.

Rescue team members climb the heavily-snow accumulated mountain at Nasu Onsen Family Ski Resort.

The students were part of a mountaineering club and had reportedly been taking part in a climbing event when local police received a call about the avalanche at 9:20 a.m. local time, according to local officials.

Rescue workers are battling heavy snowfall in an attempt to rescue survivors.

Over a foot of snow fell in the Nasu highlands region between Sunday night and Monday morning, according to data supplied by the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Read More