'Umbrella' protesters face charges one day after new Hong Kong leader selected

Hong Kong (CNN) A number of Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters claim they are facing charges over the 2014 "Umbrella Movement," more than 27 months after the demonstration ended.

Lawmaker Nathan Law, one of the leaders of the protests, accused Lam's predecessor CY Leung of trying to "clean house" ahead of her swearing-in on July 1.

"He's going to do these sorts of things to clear a new road for the Carrie Lam government," Law said.

Leung's term was dominated by the 2014 protests, which saw hundreds of thousands of people take to the streets to call for the right to elect their leader, shutting down parts of Hong Kong for 79 days.

