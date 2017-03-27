World's biggest dinosaur footprint found in 'Australia's Jurassic Park'

Story highlights Footprints called 'spectacular'

The track belonged to a sauropod

(CNN) The world's biggest dinosaur footprint has been discovered in northwestern Australia, measuring at nearly 5 feet 9 inches (1.75 meters), the lead author of a study said.

The track belonged to a sauropod, a long-necked herbivore. It tops a record 1.15 meter-long (nearly 3 feet 9 inches) footprint found last July, the biggest ever from a carnivorous dinosaur.

"The giant footprints are no doubt spectacular," Steve Salisbury, the lead author of the study and a professor at the University of Queensland, told CNN of the record-setting fossil. "There's nothing that comes close (to this length)."

Richard Hunter lies alongside a 1.75 meter (5 foot 9 inch) sauropod track in the Lower Cretaceous Broome Sandstone, Walmadany area, Dampier Peninsula, Western Australia. The sauropod that made these tracks would have been around 5.4 meters (17 feet 9 inches) high at the hips.

But the footprint was just one of a series of amazing finds in an area Salisbury dubbed "Australia's Jurassic Park."

Twenty-one different dinosaur tracks were discovered across the Dampier Peninsula in the unprecedented" find, the University of Queensland said in a news release , with some rocks as old as 140 million years.

