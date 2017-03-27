Cyclone Debbie smashes into Queensland coast

Story highlights More than 34,000 people are without power

Thousands of Queenslanders have been evacuated

(CNN) Tropical Cyclone Debbie is making landfall across the coast of northeast Australia, packing sustained winds of 185 kph (114 mph) with gusts reaching more than 262 kph (163 mph).

The storm is lashing the Queensland coast with torrential rain which, when combined with a dangerous storm tide, could cause major flooding, according to the Australian Bureau of Meteorology.

The Category 4 cyclone is the equivalent of a Category 3 hurricane and expected to linger for the next 12 to 24 hours, according to meteorologists.

"With the very, very strong winds if they just sit there and twirl, it's like a battering ram," Queensland police commissioner Ian Stewart told CNN affiliate 7 News.

The "very destructive core" of the cyclone already left a path of destruction through outlying islands and nearby mainland, the meteorology bureau said. Residents along the coast have been warned to expect storm surges up to four meters high.

