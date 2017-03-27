Australia: Evacuations as Queensland braces for 'nasty' cyclone Debbie

Story highlights Severe tropical cyclone Debbie set to make landfall Tuesday

3,500 Queenslanders have been evacuated already, 2,000 more evacuations ordered

(CNN) Thousands of residents in Queensland, northeastern Australia have been ordered to leave their homes as severe tropical cyclone Debbie approaches land, bringing with it powerful winds and heavy rain.

The storm is set to intensify from a category three to category four cyclone before it makes landfall near the town of Ayr on Tuesday morning local time (late Monday ET).

It's forecast to pack gusts of up to 150 mph (240 kph), as well as flash flooding and storm surges as high as four meters.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said Monday morning that 3,500 residents had already been evacuated.

A further 2,000 people have been ordered to evacuate in the Bowen area, as the cyclone has tracked further south than originally predicted, she added.

Message of defiance from some of the locals in Bowen ahead of #CycloneDebbie #Australia #cyclone pic.twitter.com/F71hhhEEpp — James Reynolds (@EarthUncutTV) March 26, 2017

Read More