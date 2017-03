(CNN) Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

-- Attorney General Jeff Sessions outlined how the Trump administration will crack down on "sanctuary cities."

-- President Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, will testify before senators in the wake of Russian ambassador meetings.

-- House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes confirmed to CNN that he was on the White House grounds the day before he revealed information on Trump surveillance

-- Lawmakers are reading "The Art of the Deal." Here's why

-- The NYPD cop who killed an unarmed teen quit before he was fired

-- NFL owners voted to move the Raiders from Oakland to Las Vegas

-- In "Australia's Jurassic Park," the world's biggest dinosaur footprint was found