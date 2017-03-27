(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
-- Attorney General Jeff Sessions outlined how the Trump administration will crack down on "sanctuary cities."
-- President Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, will testify before senators in the wake of Russian ambassador meetings.
-- House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes confirmed to CNN that he was on the White House grounds the day before he revealed information on Trump surveillance.
-- Lawmakers are reading "The Art of the Deal." Here's why.
-- From Wall Street: Trump's stock market rally is in jeopardy after his failure on health care seems to have spooked investors. And the "Fearless Girl" will stare down the bull for another year.
-- The NYPD cop who killed an unarmed teen quit before he was fired.
-- NFL owners voted to move the Raiders from Oakland to Las Vegas.
-- In "Australia's Jurassic Park," the world's biggest dinosaur footprint was found.
-- Kids who breastfeed aren't smarter.
-- This jewelry store wants you to throw rocks at girls.