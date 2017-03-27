Breaking News

Quickly catch up on the day's news: Monday, March 27

By Christina Kline, CNN

Updated 3:03 PM ET, Mon March 27, 2017

The &quot;Fearless Girl&quot; statue stands across from the iconic Wall Street charging bull statue and will remain there at least through February 2018.
(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

-- Attorney General Jeff Sessions outlined how the Trump administration will crack down on "sanctuary cities."
-- President Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, will testify before senators in the wake of Russian ambassador meetings.
-- House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes confirmed to CNN that he was on the White House grounds the day before he revealed information on Trump surveillance.
    -- Lawmakers are reading "The Art of the Deal." Here's why.
    -- From Wall Street: Trump's stock market rally is in jeopardy after his failure on health care seems to have spooked investors. And the "Fearless Girl" will stare down the bull for another year.
    -- The NYPD cop who killed an unarmed teen quit before he was fired.
    -- NFL owners voted to move the Raiders from Oakland to Las Vegas.
    -- In "Australia's Jurassic Park," the world's biggest dinosaur footprint was found.
    -- Kids who breastfeed aren't smarter.
    -- This jewelry store wants you to throw rocks at girls.