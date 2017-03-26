Kremlin critic detained in tense anti-corruption protests

Story highlights More than 100 protests planned in cities across Russia

Protests come in wake of killing of a vocal Putin critic in Ukraine

Moscow, Russia (CNN) Prominent Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny has been detained amid a tense anti-corruption protest in the heart of Moscow, according to tweets by Navalny and his press secretary.

Navalny downplayed his detention in a series of tweets and encouraged protesters to keep marching."Today we are discussing (and condemning) corruption, not the detentions. Well, I was detained. So what. It ok. There are things in life that are worth being detained for," Navalny tweeted.

Police detain a protester in downtown Moscow, Russia, Sunday, March 26, 2017.

The protest in Moscow grew increasingly tense as the day progressed. More than 100 people had been arrested by late Sunday afternoon, Russian state-run news agency Tass reported.

The protest drew a massive police presence, with riot officers flanking crowds while plainclothes officers moved among the demonstrators. Police asked those on the streets to move on, and told them the protest was unsanctioned.

Similar demonstrations were planned in 100 cities across Russia on Sunday, according to organizers.

