Photos: Gathering the dead after airstrikes in Mosul Residents of Mosul, Iraq, remove the bodies of Iraqis who were killed in an airstrike targeting the Islamic State (ISIS) on March 17, 2017. Iraq is investigating airstrikes in west Mosul that reportedly killed large numbers of civilians in recent days, a military spokesman said. Hide Caption 1 of 10

Photos: Gathering the dead after airstrikes in Mosul Relatives mourn as bodies of Iraqis killed in a Mosul airstrike are placed on carts on March 17. Hide Caption 2 of 10

Photos: Gathering the dead after airstrikes in Mosul A man breaks down in tears while grieving for victims of a deadly airstrike in Mosul on March 17. Hide Caption 3 of 10

Photos: Gathering the dead after airstrikes in Mosul Residents carry the bodies of people killed during skirmishes between Iraq security forces and ISIS on the western side of Mosul on Friday, March 24, 2017. Residents of the al Jadidah neighborhood say scores of civilians are believed to have been killed by airstrikes that hit a cluster of homes in the area earlier this month. Hide Caption 4 of 10

Photos: Gathering the dead after airstrikes in Mosul Civil protection rescue teams comb through the debris of a destroyed house to recover the bodies of people killed during fights between Iraq security forces and the Islamic State on the western side of Mosul. Hide Caption 5 of 10

Photos: Gathering the dead after airstrikes in Mosul A man covers his face from the smell of corpses in the al Jadidah neighborhood of Mosul on March 24, 2017. Hide Caption 6 of 10

Photos: Gathering the dead after airstrikes in Mosul Residents pile body bags into the back of a pickup truck after recovering them from the rubble in the al Jadidah neighborhood of Mosul. Hide Caption 7 of 10

Photos: Gathering the dead after airstrikes in Mosul Residents help Iraqi civil defense force members recover corpses trapped in the rubble of a home destroyed by reported coalition airstrikes in the al Jadidah neighborhood of Mosul on March 24, 2017. Hide Caption 8 of 10

Photos: Gathering the dead after airstrikes in Mosul Local volunteers carry the bodies of civilians found in the rubble of a building in the al Jadidah neighborhood of Mosul. Hide Caption 9 of 10