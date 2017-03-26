Story highlights Ford was flying a small plane last month

It landed on a taxiway of a Santa Ana airport

(CNN) Actor Harrison Ford described himself as a "schmuck" after he mistakenly landed his small plane on a taxiway at a Southern California airport last month.

In audio recordings released by the Federal Aviation Authority, Ford said he was distracted by two jets during the airport runway mishap on February 13.

The veteran actor was flying a small plane that mistakenly landed on a taxiway of a Santa Ana airport, flying directly over a waiting American Airlines Boeing 737 commercial jet that had 116 people aboard, federal officials said.

"Yeah, hi, it's Husky Eight-Niner Hotel Uniform (call sign) and the schmuck that landed on the taxiway," Ford is heard saying on the FAA audio recording.

When the air traffic controller said it's "no big deal," Ford responded that "it's a big deal for me."

Read More