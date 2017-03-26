Oregon, UNC, South Carolina, Gonzaga fill out Final 4

Story highlights Luke Maye's long jumper inside the last second puts UNC ahead of Kentucky

UNC will play Oregon, and Gonzaga will play South Carolina in the semifinals

(CNN) The North Carolina Tarheels punched their ticket to the Final Four in Phoenix, Arizona, on Sunday, knocking off the Kentucky Wildcats 75-73 in the NCAA South Regional Final.

UNC's Luke Maye sealed the deal with a long jumper that swished through the net with only a third of a second remaining.

The Tarheels will play Oregon, the No. 3 seed in the Midwest, on Saturday for a shot to play in the Finals on April 3.

On the other side of the bracket, the Gonzaga Bulldogs will play the underdog South Carolina Gamecocks, the lowest seed -- No. 7 in the East -- to survive this far.

The Bulldogs and Tarheels are both No. 1 seeds.