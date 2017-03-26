(CNN) CNN's Brian Stelter said Sunday that President Trump's White House has a "credibility problem."

"What happens to a country when a leader's words are worthless?" asked Stelter on his show, "Reliable Sources," noting that many of the President's promises so far had been "toothless" or "utterly useless."

Things have gotten so bad, he argued, that "journalists, lawmakers and, most importantly, voters" couldn't take the President at his word.

"From the collapse of the Republican plan to repeal and replace Obamacare, something that Trump said he would do on day one, to the explosive FBI announcement that there's an ongoing investigation into possible links between Russia and the Trump campaign , the common thread here is a White House with a credibility problem," Stelter said.

And, he argued, it's a problem that's getting "worse and worse and worse."

