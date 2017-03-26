Pruitt: Trump to sign order on power plant regulations Tuesday

Breaking News

  • The EPA plan set national standards for cutting carbon emissions
  • It also has sought to reduce coal's share of the nation's power generation

(CNN)EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt said Sunday that President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order Tuesday that will begin to undo the "Clean Power Plan," a major initiative of the Obama administration to deal with climate change by reducing carbon pollution from power plants.

The EPA plan has set national standards to address carbon pollution from power plants by significantly cutting carbon emissions. It also has sought to reduce coal's share of the nation's power generation. The plan was halted by the Supreme Court last year.
Pruitt made his comments in an interview with ABC's George Stephanopoulos on "This Week."