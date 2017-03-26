Dems say a WH by any other name ... still needs a guest log

Story highlights A bill would force Trump to disclose most of his visitors

Critics have said paid memberships at Mar-a-Lago constitute access for sale

Washington (CNN) Whether the Trump administration wants to call Mar-a-Lago the Winter White House, the Southern White House, the Weekend White House or something else altogether, some Democrats are now demanding that they treat the parade of visitors coming and going from there like their predecessors largely treated the regular White House itself -- by actually recording their names.

A group of Democratic lawmakers introduced legislation Friday to force the White House to create an online database of every person who visits the White House, the vice president's residence at the Naval Observatory and anywhere else Trump "regularly conducts official business," such as his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

The Making Access Records Available to Lead American Government Openness, or Mar-a-Lago, Act, would allow for a few exceptions, including for security concerns and "purely personal" visitors.

Democratic Sens. Tom Udall, of New Mexico, Sheldon Whitehouse and Jack Reed, of Rhode Island, and Tom Carper, of Delaware, unveiled the legislation in the Senate on Friday, while Rep. Mike Quigley of Illinois did the same in the House

"The American people have a right to know who has access to the President and who has leverage over this administration," Udall said in a statement announcing the bill.

