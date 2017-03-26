Kushner to lead 'American Innovation' office at White House

Story highlights The office will be tasked with crafting ideas to reshape the federal bureaucracy to make it leaner and more effective

The move also formalizes Kushner's wide-reaching portfolio within the West Wing

(CNN) President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, will lead a new White House office aimed at reforming the federal government through private-sector solutions.

On Monday, Trump will announce the establishment of a White House Office of American Innovation, which will be tasked with crafting ideas to reshape the federal bureaucracy to make it leaner and more effective, a White House official confirmed to CNN.

The office will look to build on Trump's campaign promises to apply a business mentality to the federal government, which Trump has often decried as overly burdensome.

The announcement was first reported Sunday night by The Washington Post.

A White House spokesperson confirmed the new office would be announced on Monday, but declined to provide additional details about its mission.

