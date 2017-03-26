Kasich: Trump needs to work with Democrats on health care

Story highlights Kasich said those with extreme views on both sides of the aisle needed to be "marginalized"

He didn't agree with the assessment that Trump wasn't invested enough in the policy details of the bill

Washington (CNN) Ohio Gov. John Kasich said Sunday that President Donald Trump likely learned a lesson from his failed attempt to pass the Republican health care bill and called the lack of bipartisan cooperation in Washington "pathetic."

"You cannot have major changes in major programs affecting things like health care without including Democrats from the very beginning," Kasich, a Republican, said in an interview with Dana Bash on CNN's "State of the Union."

Republicans have pledged to repeal and replace Obamacare since it became law in 2010. But after several weeks of fraught debate and a lack of support from many within the GOP as well as the full Democratic caucus, Republican leaders pulled their bill on Friday.

Kasich said he thinks Trump would learn something from the defeat and possibly move to work with Democrats on compromise legislation.

"Look, he's going to learn from this, but you can't expect the executive to know everything," Kasich said, adding that he believes Trump's "instincts would have been to cut a deal and to bring the Democrats in."

Read More