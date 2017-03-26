John Kasich says he's not running for office again

Story highlights Kasich challenged Trump in the GOOP primary and refused to support him in the general election

The Ohio governor has maintained a public profile since losing the presidential primary

Washington (CNN) Ohio Gov. John Kasich said Sunday that despite keeping up a high profile since his failed 2016 presidential bid, he has no intention of running for office again.

Asked by CNN's Dana Bash on "State of the Union" if was going to challenge President Donald Trump in 2020, Kasich repeatedly said, "No."

"I'm not really interested in running for political office again," Kasich said. "I don't see it. I just don't see it."

Kasich campaigned against Trump in the Republican primary and refused to support him in the general election. He met with Trump at the White House recently to discuss health care and came out against the now-rescinded GOP plan to repeal and replace part of Obamacare.

The two-term Republican governor has continued to do national interviews, has maintained a political organization and has been working on a book -- all moves suggesting interest in a future run. Kasich, however, emphatically denied this was the case.

