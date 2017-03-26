Ivanka Trump to attend women's empowerment summit in Berlin

Story highlights Ivanka Trump will travel to Berlin in April for the Women20 summit

This is her first trip abroad representing her father's administration

(CNN) Ivanka Trump is making her first trip abroad since her father took office, representing the United States at a women's empowerment summit in Berlin late next month.

The trip was first reported by the Associated Press

"Looking forward to working together in Berlin next month to promote the role of women in the economy and the future of our workforce globally #W20‬," Trump posted on Facebook late Sunday evening, linking to AP's report. She will join four additional United States delegates at the gathering, which promotes the economic participation of women in G20 member states.

Looking forward to promoting the role of women in the economy and the future of our workforce globally #W20 https://t.co/1OB9TK6poH — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) March 27, 2017

The summit builds on Trump's stated commitment to women's empowerment. While she spoke passionately on the topic on the campaign trail and at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland last July, she has not yet defined a platform or spoken publicly on the topic since her father took office more than two months ago.

This year's summit, the third of its kind, will focus on labor market participation, access to finance for women entrepreneurs, and closing the digital gender divide, according to its website . German Chancellor Angela Merkel will participate in a panel on the final day of the summit.

