Is Trump already a lame duck president?

Dean Obeidallah: Yes, of course, Trump has time to change things for the better. But can he?

Trump's most significant achievement may be his unintentional rebuilding of the Democratic Party, he says

Dean Obeidallah, a former attorney, is the host of SiriusXM radio's daily program "The Dean Obeidallah Show" and a columnist for The Daily Beast. Follow him @deanofcomedy. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) Donald Trump may just have achieved another first -- but this isn't one he will like. He may be on the verge of becoming the first president to be considered a "lame duck" within the first two months of his presidency.

If you define a "lame duck" president as someone who lacks the political capital to turn his ideas into policy, you might want to stick a fork in Trump because he's done -- at least for now.

In fact, what we saw Friday with Trump's healthcare failure is possibly just the tip of the lame-duck iceberg. Think about this for a moment: Trump and the Republicans for years have repeated, "Repeal and replace Obamacare," over and over to the point it was more than a mantra. It sounded like Hodor from "Game of Thrones," who was capable of only saying his own name.

Yet here's Trump just two months into his first term, failing to pass a piece of legislation that was one of the signature parts of his campaign despite his own party controlling Congress. Why? It's not a mystery.

Congressional Republicans see exactly what the rest of us see, and they will not stick their necks out politically for an unpopular President who is embroiled in scandal.