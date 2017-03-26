Story highlights Sebastian Vettel victorious at Australian GP

Ferrari driver wins in Melbourne for second time in career

Lewis Hamilton finishes second in Mercedes

(CNN) Sebastian Vettel got his 2017 F1 season off to the perfect start with victory at the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne.

The Ferrari driver started second on the Albert Park grid but kept pace with early race leader Lewis Hamilton before surging ahead when the Briton was held up in traffic after exiting the pit lane on lap 24.

Hamilton's Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas finished third ahead of Kimi Raikkonen in the second Ferrari.

Max Verstappen was fifth in the Red Bull after his Australian teammate Daniel Ricciardo suffered a frustrating afternoon that saw him suffer an engine failure.

An earlier problem meant Ricciardo was forced to start the race from the pit lane.

