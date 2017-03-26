Story highlights
(CNN)Sebastian Vettel got his 2017 F1 season off to the perfect start with victory at the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne.
The Ferrari driver started second on the Albert Park grid but kept pace with early race leader Lewis Hamilton before surging ahead when the Briton was held up in traffic after exiting the pit lane on lap 24.
Hamilton's Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas finished third ahead of Kimi Raikkonen in the second Ferrari.
Max Verstappen was fifth in the Red Bull after his Australian teammate Daniel Ricciardo suffered a frustrating afternoon that saw him suffer an engine failure.
An earlier problem meant Ricciardo was forced to start the race from the pit lane.
Felipe Massa of Williams claimed sixth position ahead of Force India's Sergio Perez.
The final points positions were snapped up by Carlos Sainz and Daniil Kvyat in the Toro Rossos and Esteban Ocon in the second Force India.
F1 power shift?
A fresh challenge was expected from Vettel and Ferrari after years of Mercedes dominance.
The Italian manufacturer looked to have adapted well to new rule changes that have widened the car's bodies and tires in early season testing.
And the German never looked like giving up the lead once he had pinched it from Hamilton.
He went on to finish fully 9.9 seconds ahead of his closest rival.
Hamilton has won two of the last three drivers championship titles but said earlier this week that Ferrari was the favorite in 2017.
Many thought those comments were little more than mind games after Hamilton claimed pole Saturday but he seemed concerned with his car's performance throughout Sunday's race.
Even before being backed up and overtaken he was complaining over team radio of a lack of grip.
Later in the race, he reported "power dropping in and out."
His mood when speaking on the podium later was magnanimous but he repeated his complaints about the car.
"A big congratulations to Ferrari and Sebastian, we struggled with the tires and had to stop early as I was suffering with grip," Hamilton said.
Vettel's victory marked his second career win at the Australian GP and Ferrari's first race win since the four-time-world champion triumphed at the 2015 Singapore GP.
"Unbelievable. It is a fantastic Grand Prix," was Vettel's delighted response when addressing fans from the podium.
When asked if a title challenge was now on the cards, however, Vettel was more coy.
"That is a long way ahead. For now we are just over the Moon at the start we have made here today."