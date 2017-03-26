US drone strike kills man behind Marriott Hotel bombing, Pentagon says

Story highlights Qari Yasin is responsible for attacks that killed dozens in Pakistan

He was killed in a US drone strike in Afghanistan

(CNN) A US airstrike in southeast Afghanistan killed an al Qaeda leader responsible for the suicide attack on the Marriott Hotel in Pakistan, the Pentagon said.

Qari Yasin was killed in a drone strike in Paktika Province on March 19, the Pentagon said late Saturday.

The September 2008 suicide truck bombing at the Marriott Hotel in Islamabad killed more than 50 people, including two US service members. It sparked a fire that charred the hotel, which is near the diplomatic section of Islamabad.

The attack was a huge blow for the future of international cricket in Pakistan. In the years that followed, international teams backed out of playing in the country, citing security concerns. In 2015, visiting teams played in Pakistan for the first time since the incident.

