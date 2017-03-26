CNN 10 - March 27, 2017

Breaking News

March 27, 2017

A new leader is chosen in Hong Kong - but not without controversy. A Republican effort to replace Obamacare falls short in the House. Another moon race may be getting off the ground. And a CNN Hero gives children a refuge from violence in Chicago. It's all covered today on CNN 10.
CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show's priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they're making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.
