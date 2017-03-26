Breaking News

This photographer used a 19th-century technique to capture today's samurai

By Emiko Jozuka, CNN

March 26, 2017

Michitane Soma, the head of an 800-year-old samurai clan in Soma, Fukushima.
Michitane Soma, the head of an 800-year-old samurai clan in Soma, Fukushima.
Photographer Everett Kennedy Brown used a 19th-century technique create portraits of modern-day descendents of samurai.
Photographer Everett Kennedy Brown used a 19th-century technique create portraits of modern-day descendents of samurai.
Use of a wet plate collodion process makes the photographs look historical, the photographer said.
Use of a wet plate collodion process makes the photographs look historical, the photographer said.
Brown hopes that the images will engage the subjects and viewers to think about history and how it is made.
Brown hopes that the images will engage the subjects and viewers to think about history and how it is made.
Each person who posed for a portrait had to sit still for up to two full seconds.
Each person who posed for a portrait had to sit still for up to two full seconds.
Brown only used one shot per person.
Brown only used one shot per person.
The models are both descendents of important samurai families and local Soma residents with a strong attachment to this tradition.
The models are both descendents of important samurai families and local Soma residents with a strong attachment to this tradition.
Brown grew interested in the distinct patterns and motifs found on his subjects&#39; clothes.
Brown grew interested in the distinct patterns and motifs found on his subjects' clothes.
Brown hopes to foster a cultural dialogue between fashion designers and local Soma residents on the roots of samurai fashion.
Brown hopes to foster a cultural dialogue between fashion designers and local Soma residents on the roots of samurai fashion.
A samurai helmet captured in one of Brown&#39;s photographs.
A samurai helmet captured in one of Brown's photographs.
Story highlights

  • Everett Kennedy Brown photographed descendents of samurai using 19th-century techniques
  • He aims to preserve history and provoke a dialogue on our role in shaping it

(CNN)Everything is not what it seems in Everett Kennedy Brown's captivating photographic series on Japan's samurai.

Blade runners: The powerful mystique of the samurai sword
While Brown's photographs look like artifacts from the warriors' feudal-period heyday, they document the unique fashions and aesthetic of modern-day samurai. His subjects are members of a community of samurai descendents in Soma, Fukushima, who keep the fighters' traditions alive today.
The American photographer used a 19th-century technique to achieve the look of the images. "The wet plate collodion process dates from the 1850s and the images produced look old and historical," Brown told CNN of his images, which are on display at hpgrp Gallery in New York this month.
    Photographing residents of the town in this style "provided them with an opportunity to think about their place in history," Brown said.

    Rethinking history

    On March 11, 2011, an earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disaster struck Japan's northeast region of Tohoku, causing mass destruction and loss of life.
    The damage and fears over radiation forced some residents of Soma out of their hometown.
    You can't go home again: Rebuilding lives after Fukushima
    Brown -- who has been based in Japan for several decades -- traveled up to Fukushima prefecture in the aftermath of the March 11 disaster to connect with the people who live there.
    Once there, he met Michitane Soma, the head of a samurai warrior clan that stretches back 34 generations, through 800 years of history. Soma wanted Brown to photograph his community using the wet plate collodion technique he was known for.
    Modern-day musicians, old-time feel
    Stunning photos reimagine Fukushima's nuclear disaster
    Despite the tragedy, the residents of Soma went ahead with their annual horse race festival that year, during which hundreds of samurai descendents and locals deck themselves out in colorful traditional garb to honor the samurai code.
    Samurai traditionally wore a short coat without sleeves -- known as "jinbaori" -- made of deer skin, silk or cotton that could be draped over clothes or armor.
    In one photograph, Michitane Soma wears a jinbaori made of sik. Abstract geometric symbols also adorn his pants, which are known as "hakama."
    The symbols are believed to protect the wearer from evil, Brown said; popular designs include dragonfly, dragon and carp motifs.
    "The carp symbolizes success, longevity, courage, ambition, and perseverance," he said.
    Heads will roll: Japanese artist plays with guts and gore
    Photographs of people who participated in the festival in the past and the traditional costumes they wore line the walls of present-day Soma residents' homes, Brown added.

    One shot per person

    Brown photographed 44 people -- some from old important samurai families and others whose families have a strong loyalty to the local samurai tradition -- over a 2-year period.
    "We only took one photograph for each person, so for each of these portraits there was only one chance per person," Brown said.
    He set up a dark room on location where he made his glass negatives. Each session -- from making the negative to developing it -- took up to 20 minutes, and the photographs needed to be taken while the glass negative was wet. Each individual had to sit still for up to two seconds.
    Brown said his photographic series serves as both a record and reminder of a difficult time in the Soma residents' history, and now aims to place the images in a local museum.

    Fostering a cultural dialogue

    Brown said that since the disaster, many residents of Soma have become more determined to pass the samurai tradition onto the next generation as a source of purpose and identity.
    Photographer Daisuke Takakura creates mesmerizing clone world
    For his next project, Brown wants to explore how the roots of Japanese samurai fashion can be found throughout the world.
    "These designs were brought to Japan by the Chinese, by Muslims, by the Portuguese, by the Dutch," Brown explained.
    "I want to start creating more dialogue about where this fashion came from, because most people think that it's just Japanese," he added.