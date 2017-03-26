Mexico: 14 inmates at large after tunnel prison break

Story highlights 29 inmates escape via a tunnel

The tunnel was sealed with concrete Saturday

(CNN) Fourteen of 29 inmates are still on the run after they escaped by tunneling underneath a Mexican prison wall, authorities said Sunday.

The inmates escaped Wednesday from a prison in Ciudad Victoria, Tamaulipas state secretariat of security said Saturday

According to Mexican authorities, the inmates used a tunnel that was 5 meters (16.4 feet) deep and 40 meters (131 feet) long.

During the escape, one of the inmates shot a man during a carjacking.

The Tamaulipas' state secretariat of security said 20 of the prisoners were incarcerated for "common" crimes such as robbery, assault, homicide and kidnapping. Nine were incarcerated for federal crimes such as drug trafficking and carrying weapons. Of those nine, four were members of organized crime organizations.

