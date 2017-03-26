6 aid workers killed in South Sudan

(CNN)Six aid workers were killed in an ambush in South Sudan on Sunday, the UN's humanitarian coordinator for the country said.
The aid workers were traveling from Juba to Pibor, coordinator Eugene Owusu said.
"I am appalled and outraged by the heinous murder yesterday of six courageous humanitarians in South Sudan," Owusu said.
He said the ambush comes at a time when humanitarian needs have reached an unprecedented level in the troubled country.
The six slain represent the highest number of aid workers killed in a single incident since the South Sudan conflict began, according to a statement released by the UN's Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.
The statement said at least 79 aid workers have been killed in South Sudan since the crisis there began in December 2013. At least 12 have been killed so far in 2017.
