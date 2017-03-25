Breaking News
The week that was

By Madison Park, CNN

Updated 11:54 AM ET, Sat March 25, 2017

(CNN)From a deadly attack in London to the Republican meltdown over efforts to replace Obamacare, here's a look back at the tumultuous week.

Monday

    Comey confirms a possible collusion
    In a hearing before the House Intelligence Committee, FBI Director James Comey publicly confirmed for the first time that his agency is investigating possible collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign.
    In a dramatic hearing before the House Intelligence Committee, Comey said Russian President Vladimir Putin had a clear preference for whom he wanted to see as the next President -- and it was not Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.
    In a dramatic hearing before the House Intelligence Committee, Comey said Russian President Vladimir Putin had a clear preference for whom he wanted to see as the next President -- and it was not Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.

    Tuesday

    The Dow tumbles
    The Dow fell about 238 points.
    The Dow fell about 238 points.
    It was the biggest slide of the year and biggest decline since the election.
      Trump tries to make a deal
      Trump visits Capitol Hill to convince House Republicans on the bill to repeal and replace much of Obamacare.

      Wednesday

      There's a terror attack in London
      A car is seen crashed into a fence outside the Parliament building in London on Wednesday, March 22. Police have launched a "full counter-terrorism investigation" after an attacker rammed a car into crowds of people and stabbed a police officer on Parliament grounds.
      An armed police officer stands over the attacker, identified as Khalid Masood, outside Parliament. "It appeared that a car was coming towards the House of Commons mowing down pedestrians on the way," Member of Parliament Gerald Howarth told CNN. "The driver then got access to the parliamentary estate, stabbed a police officer and was shot."
      Masood is treated by emergency services as police look on at the scene outside the Houses of Parliament. The Metropolitan Police say he was born in Kent, but is believed to have been living in the West Midlands recently. Police say Masood was also known by a number of aliases. "Masood was not the subject of any current investigations and there was no prior intelligence about his intent to mount a terrorist attack," Met Police said in a statement.
      Member of Parliament Tobias Ellwood, in the glasses, tends to one of the injured people amid the chaos. The man the politician was trying to save was a police officer who died, a witness on the scene told CNN. Authorities identified the deceased officer as Keith Palmer, 48.
      Emergency workers attend to injured people at the scene.
      Medics treat a victim on Westminster Bridge.
      People leave the Parliament building after the incident. Lawmakers were forced to remain in the main debating chamber of the House of Commons as police responded to the incident outside.
      A person is treated at the scene.
      Medical aid is provided outside Parliament.
      Tourists were trapped for a time in cars on the London Eye Ferris wheel, which was stopped in the immediate aftermath of the attack.
      A police officer stands guard near Westminster Bridge and the Houses of Parliament.
      A person receives medical treatment at the scene.
      At right, the car of British Prime Minister Theresa May is driven away from Parliament.
      An air ambulance arrives at the scene.
      Armed police enter the Houses of Parliament.
        Terror struck at the heart of London, killing four people and leaving dozens injured in the city's deadliest attack in over a decade.
        Victims of the attack are, from left, American tourist Kurt Cochran, teacher Aysha Frade and police officer Keith Palmer.
        Police name the attacker as Khalid Masood, 52.
        A woman holds up a sign at a vigil for the victims of Wednesday&#39;s attack, at Trafalgar Square.
        Supreme Court nominee hearing wraps up
        Trump's pick for the Supreme Court, Neil Gorsuch, wrapped up his third and final day of testimony without a hint of how he might rule on hot-button issues.
        Democrats poked and prodded, attempting to get a better understanding of Neil Gorsuch&#39;s personal views during hearings at the Senate Judiciary Committee.
          Nunes' revelation shocks
          House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes set off a political controversy when he told the public and the President that communications of Trump and associates may have been collected by intelligence agencies.
          Nunes had personally briefed Trump on the revelations and the public before informing Democratic members of the committee.
          Thursday

          The White House issues a health care ultimatum
          Paul Ryan struggled to reconcile the GOP&#39;s own deep and glaring internal divisions.
          White House officials and Speaker Paul Ryan told House Republicans they're done negotiating and that a vote on health care will happen Friday.
          The JCC bomb threats suspect is arrested
          A Jewish teenager, 19, was arrested in Israel on suspicion of making bomb threats to public places, synagogues and Jewish community centers in the US and other countries.
          A Putin critic is killed
          Former Russian lawmaker and Kremlin critic, Denis Voronenkov, who fled to Ukraine last year, was shot dead in Kiev.
          Voronenkov was shot by an unidentified gunman at the entrance of an upscale hotel in the Ukrainian capital.
          Friday

          The health care bill is pulled
          House Speaker Paul Ryan pulled the health care bill from a floor vote after being unable to secure enough support to pass it.
          &quot;We are going to be living with Obamacare for the foreseeable future,&quot; Ryan said.
          Trump blamed the defeat on Democrats, rather than at his own party, which holds a significant majority in the House.
          &quot;Today&#39;s a great day for our country,&quot; said House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, as Democrats cheered the Obamacare victory.
          "Today's a great day for our country," said House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, as Democrats cheered the Obamacare victory.