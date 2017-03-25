The week that was

(CNN)From a deadly attack in London to the Republican meltdown over efforts to replace Obamacare, here's a look back at the tumultuous week.
Monday
In a hearing before the House Intelligence Committee, FBI Director James Comey publicly confirmed for the first time that his agency is investigating possible collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign.
Tuesday
Dow tumbles
It was the biggest slide of the year and biggest decline since the election.
Trump tries to make a deal
Trump visits Capitol Hill to convince House Republicans on the bill to repeal and replace much of Obamacare.
Wednesday
London attack
Terror struck at the heart of London, killing four people and leaving dozens injured in the city's deadliest attack in over a decade.
Supreme Court nominee hearing
Trump's pick for the Supreme Court, Neil Gorsuch, wrapped up his third and final day of testimony without a hint of how he might rule on hot-button issues.
Nunes' revelation
House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes set off a political controversy when he told the public and the President that communications of Trump and associates may have been collected by intelligence agencies.
Thursday
Health care ultimatum
White House officials and Speaker Paul Ryan told House Republicans they're done negotiating and that a vote on health care will happen Friday.
JCC bomb threat suspect
A Jewish teenager, 19, was arrested in Israel on suspicion of making bomb threats to public places, synagogues and Jewish community centers in the US and other countries.
Putin critic killed
Former Russian lawmaker and Kremlin critic, Denis Voronenkov, who fled to Ukraine last year, was shot dead in Kiev.
Friday
Health care fail
House Speaker Paul Ryan pulled the health care bill from a floor vote after being unable to secure enough support to pass it.