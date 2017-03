Story highlights Jeremy Mardis, 6, was killed and his father was wounded

The shooting happened after a police pursuit

(CNN) A Marksville, Louisiana, marshal has been found guilty of manslaughter for the shooting of a young boy who was killed in the passenger seat of his father's car after a police pursuit, prosecutors said Saturday.

Derrick Stafford was also convicted of attempted murder for the November 2015 shooting that killed 6-year-old Jeremy Mardis and wounded his father, Christopher Few, according to Avoyelles Parish District Attorney Charles Riddle. The boy was hit by five bullets.

The Friday evening verdict came after just over three hours of jury deliberations that capped a five-day trial, CNN affiliate WBRZ reported.

Stafford took the stand hours before his conviction, testifying that he was defending fellow officers when he opened fire.

"It makes me feel horrible," Stafford said of the incident, according to CNN affiliate KALB. "I have children the same age."

