(CNN) Two people were shot, one fatally, on the Las Vegas Strip on Saturday, police spokesman Officer Larry Hadfield said.

The shooting suspect is barricaded on a bus, and tactical teams and negotiators are on the scene on Las Vegas Boulevard, which is closed between Flamingo Road and Harmon Avenue.

A SWAT vehicle sits in front of the bus on Las Vegas Boulevard.

"This incident is being treated as a barricade at this time. There is no credible information that there is a second suspect," Hadfield said.

The Cosmopolitan Hotel, near where the bus was parked, said its staff was cooperating with police but that it had no other details about the shooting.

S. Las Vegas Blvd. between Flamingo & Harmon remains closed due to a barricade subject on bus. Please avoid the area. #LVMPDnews — LVMPD (@LVMPD) March 25, 2017

