Pig-masked man among burglars to hit Bellagio jewelry store in Las Vegas

Story highlights No one was injured during the burglary

Three suspects are in police custody

(CNN) At least three well-dressed masked burglars, carrying sledgehammers, smashed their way into a high-end jewelry store early Saturday at one of Las Vegas' most luxurious hotels.

The burglary prompted authorities to lock down parts of the swanky Bellagio Resort & Casino and sent panicked guests rushing outside.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. Carlos Hank said the men were wearing suits and at least one had on a pig mask. Hank added authorities believe one of the men was carrying a gun.

Three suspects are in police custody and being interviewed by investigators.

Twitter user Kira Kamil described seeing the burglary.

Read More