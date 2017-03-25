Story highlights Arrogate wins Dubai World Cup

Recovers from poor start

Takes $6 million prize

(CNN) Arrogate overcame a disastrous start to win Saturday's Dubai World Cup and confirm his status as thoroughbred racing's new superstar.

Arrogate started as an overwhelming favorite to win the 2,000m race at Meydan Racecourse, but was baulked coming out of the stalls and had to come from the back of the field under jockey Mike Smith.

The world's best horse Arrogate wins the Dubai World Cup in style and has now earned more money than any horse has ever done before! pic.twitter.com/A0AqFts8a5 — Meydan Racing (@DRC_Meydan) March 25, 2017

The 2016 Breeders' Cup Classic winner eventually hit the front in the closing stages to come home ahead of the earlier leader Gun Runner with Neolithic in third place.

It is the third win in the Dubai World Cup for Bob Baffert, who also trained the legendary Triple Crown winner American Pharoah.

JUST WATCHED Sheikh's racing vision brings world to Dubai Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Sheikh's racing vision brings world to Dubai 22:15

Read More