Dubai World Cup: 'Amazing' Arrogate powers to stunning victory

By Paul Gittings, CNN

Updated 2:19 PM ET, Sat March 25, 2017

Jockey Mike Smith celebrates winning the Dubai World Cup at the Meydan Racecourse with Arrogate.
(CNN)Arrogate overcame a disastrous start to win Saturday's Dubai World Cup and confirm his status as thoroughbred racing's new superstar.

The four-year-old colt was claiming his seventh straight victory, including the lucrative Pegasus World Cup Invitational Stakes in January.
Arrogate started as an overwhelming favorite to win the 2,000m race at Meydan Racecourse, but was baulked coming out of the stalls and had to come from the back of the field under jockey Mike Smith.
    The 2016 Breeders' Cup Classic winner eventually hit the front in the closing stages to come home ahead of the earlier leader Gun Runner with Neolithic in third place.
    It is the third win in the Dubai World Cup for Bob Baffert, who also trained the legendary Triple Crown winner American Pharoah.
    Such is the regard Arrogate is held, Baffert drew comparison after seeing his horse make a remarkable recovery.
    "That was 'Plan F'!," said Baffert. "But that's the best I've ever seen in my life, it's unbelievable.
    "I guess he knew where he was but it just goes to show you how great this horse is, he's just a great horse. Mike did a great job, he didn't panic."
    Arrogate beats California Chrome to top award
    Arrogate (left) capped a triumphant debut season by winning the 2016 Breeders&#39; Cup Classic in a dramatic finish.
    Arrogate (left) capped a triumphant debut season by winning the 2016 Breeders' Cup Classic in a dramatic finish.
    The result helped the American colt to be named Longines World&#39;s Best Racehorse for 2016 in London Tuesday.
    The result helped the American colt to be named Longines World's Best Racehorse for 2016 in London Tuesday.
    Arrogate beat California Chrome and Australian wonder-mare Winx to the coveted Longines prize.
    Arrogate beat California Chrome and Australian wonder-mare Winx to the coveted Longines prize.
    The much-loved Chrome suffered only one defeat over the course of 2016.
    The much-loved Chrome suffered only one defeat over the course of 2016.
    That was at the hands of Arrogate in the Breeders&#39; Cup Classic at Santa Anita.
    That was at the hands of Arrogate in the Breeders' Cup Classic at Santa Anita.
    Former Kentucky Derby champion Chrome won the 2016 Dubai World Cup.
    Former Kentucky Derby champion Chrome won the 2016 Dubai World Cup.
    Australia&#39;s Winx won all eight of her starts in 2016. She is riding a 13-race winning streak going back to May 2015. &lt;br /&gt;
    Australia's Winx won all eight of her starts in 2016. She is riding a 13-race winning streak going back to May 2015.
    Winx won the Cox Plate for a second time in October.
    Winx won the Cox Plate for a second time in October.
    She has now won over AUD$9.34 million ($7 million) -- the third-highest earnings of any Australasian racehorse.
    She has now won over AUD$9.34 million ($7 million) -- the third-highest earnings of any Australasian racehorse.
    "He's just amazing. I've never ridden a horse like this," said jockey Smith.
    The winning horse's connections take home a $6 million prize from the $10 million pot for the Dubai World Cup, making Arrogate the highest earner in racing history.
    Florent Geroux, rider of second-placed Gun Runner, believed his horse was in with a chance "until Arrogate arrived, he was just awesome," he said.
