Pence: 'Congress wasn't ready' to repeal Obamacare

Story highlights Pence promised Trump would continue fighting Obamacare until the "nightmare" is repealed

He also said the Senate would confirm Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch "one way or the other"

Charleston, W.V. (CNN) Vice President Mike Pence doubled down on the Trump administration's health care message Saturday, even reading one of President Donald Trump's tweets from the podium during an event about small business.

"The American people want Obamacare gone, and as the President said today, don't worry, America," Pence told a crowd of a few hundred gathered at a construction supply company outside of the state capital. "He just tweeted this morning. Obamacare is going to continue to explode. And when Republicans and Democrats finally decide to come together and repeal and replace Obamacare, we'll be ready to get the job done."

ObamaCare will explode and we will all get together and piece together a great healthcare plan for THE PEOPLE. Do not worry! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 25, 2017

Pence promised Trump would continue fighting Obamacare until the "nightmare" is repealed. He reverted back to vintage, campaign-trail Pence, reading off a list of promises that President Barack Obama made about health care, such as those covered by the program being able to keep their doctors and lowering costs of health insurance -- promises he says were not kept.

Pence's visit to West Virginia comes on the heels of a stunning defeat of the Republican alternative to Obamacare, dubbed the American Health Care Act, in the House. The vice president canceled a previously scheduled trip to Little Rock, Arkansas, on Friday to help with the whip effort.

Pence joked Saturday that he "could have used a WWE fighter up on the Hill yesterday," a nod to the professional wrestling company owned by the family of Small Business Administrator Linda McMahon, who introduced Pence to the crowd.

Read More