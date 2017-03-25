Rep. Mark Sanford: 'Testosterone can get you in trouble'

Story highlights Conservatives wanted to change an Obamacare requirement that insurers cover maternity care and other services

In a speech in West Virginia on Saturday, Pence reiterated the White House's vow to repeal Obamacare

Washington (CNN) While President Donald Trump is blaming Democrats for the collapse of the Republican health care plan and others point fingers at the conservative House Freedom Caucus, Rep. Mark Sanford has his own theory about the failure: too much testosterone.

After listening to emotional remarks at a pivotal meeting between White House officials, House leadership and Freedom Caucus members Thursday night, Sanford said he noticed that only men had spoken so far, two sources familiar with Sanford's remarks told CNN.

"I'm here to tell (you) that sometimes testosterone can get you in trouble," the South Carolina Republican quipped, according to the sources.

It turned out he was right: House leaders pulled the bill, with Trump's permission, for lack of support the next day.

The former South Carolina governor, who had been mentioned as a possible Republican presidential candidate in 2012, was alluding in the meeting to an extramarital affair that led to his resignation as chairman of the Republican Governor's Association in 2009 and his divorce a year later. The affair was discovered after Sanford disappeared for several days while visiting his mistress and claimed to have been hiking the Appalachian Trail.

