Trump aide Boris Epshteyn leaving White House, officials say

By Jim Acosta and Jeremy Diamond, CNN

Updated 10:42 PM ET, Sat March 25, 2017

  • "We are exploring opportunities within the administration," a senior administration official said
  • Epshteyn, who was a campaign surrogate for Trump, declined to comment

(CNN)Boris Epshteyn, a special assistant to President Donald Trump who leads the White House's television surrogate operations, is expected to leave the White House, potentially for a position outside the West Wing, two senior administration officials have told CNN.

A senior administration official confirmed Epshteyn's expected departure, saying, "We are exploring opportunities within the administration."
Epshteyn, who was a campaign surrogate himself, declined to comment when contacted by phone.
    Epshteyn was also director of communications for Trump's Presidential Inaugural Committee. He gained a reputation in recent months for his testy demeanor and gruff personality in his dealings with national TV news networks.