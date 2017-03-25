Trump aide Boris Epshteyn leaving White House, officials say

Story highlights "We are exploring opportunities within the administration," a senior administration official said

Epshteyn, who was a campaign surrogate for Trump, declined to comment

(CNN) Boris Epshteyn, a special assistant to President Donald Trump who leads the White House's television surrogate operations, is expected to leave the White House, potentially for a position outside the West Wing, two senior administration officials have told CNN.

A senior administration official confirmed Epshteyn's expected departure, saying, "We are exploring opportunities within the administration."

Epshteyn, who was a campaign surrogate himself, declined to comment when contacted by phone.

Epshteyn was also director of communications for Trump's Presidential Inaugural Committee. He gained a reputation in recent months for his testy demeanor and gruff personality in his dealings with national TV news networks.