Trump aide Boris Epshteyn leaving White House, officials say

(CNN) Boris Epshteyn, a special assistant to President Donald Trump who leads the White House's television surrogate operations, is expected to leave the White House, potentially for a position outside the West Wing, two senior administration officials have told CNN.

A senior administration official confirmed Epshteyn's expected departure, saying, "We are exploring opportunities within the administration."

Epshteyn, who was a campaign surrogate himself, declined to comment when contacted by phone.

Epshteyn served as an adviser during the campaign and was offered the surrogate director job after campaign surrogate chief Bryan Lanza decided to take a position in the private sector rather than join the administration. Epshteyn was also director of communications for Trump's Presidential Inaugural Committee.

Epshteyn gained a reputation in recent months for his testy demeanor and gruff personality in his dealings with national TV news networks.