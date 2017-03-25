US life expectancy is higher without GOP health bill

Story highlights Laurie Garrett: The life expectancy of Americans is lower than those living in some third-world countries

The GOP health care bill would have decreased it even more by cutting funding to life-saving preventative care, she writes

Laurie Garrett is a senior fellow for global health at the Council on Foreign Relations and a Pulitzer Prize-winning writer. The opinions expressed in this commentary are hers.

(CNN) As House Speaker Paul Ryan pulled the Republican health care bill from voting, I could almost hear the giant sigh of relief from Atlanta and across the nation's health care establishment.

Hidden in the nooks and crannies of the American Health Care Act (AHCA) was a provision to eliminate $1 billion in disease prevention funds from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: Those cheers I imagine I hear right now in Atlanta are huzzahs from the CDC headquarters.

Laurie Garrett

According to the GOP plan , "Our Step-by-Step Approach," the first of three steps towards reshaping the American health care market was thwarted on Friday when the White House, recognizing that splits within the Republican Party could not be resolved to allow passage of the AHCA, instructed Ryan to pull the bill. Step two , led by Secretary Tom Price and his team at the Department of Health and Human Services, may still proceed: "going through every page of regulations and guidance related to the Affordable Care Act to determine whether or not they work for patients," with an eye to eliminating the rules laid out by the Obama administration.

And under step three, Congress would have passed a series of laws aimed at lowering malpractice liability, enhancing cross-state-line insurance marketing and eliminating all forms of family planning provisions covered with federal funds. Republicans now know that all three steps will be tough, if not impossible, for them to accomplish.

After seven years of bashing Obamacare and 60 prior votes to repeal the ACA, Congress discovered over the last five weeks that: