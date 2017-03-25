Breaking News

Yemen: 2 years, 50,000 casualties and 1 disastrous food crisis

By Nadeem Muaddi and Benazir Wehelie, CNN

Updated 12:04 AM ET, Sat March 25, 2017

    (CNN)Two years on and the conflict in Yemen shows little signs of abating. A Saudi-led coalition of regional states and Houthi rebels continue to bombard one another, while terrorist groups operate unhindered -- leaving millions of civilians in the crossfire.

    The conflict has devastated Yemen's economy and spurred a humanitarian crisis, with civilians unable to afford shelter, food or medicine, and aid groups powerless to reach vulnerable communities.
    Below is a snapshot of the unfolding crisis:
    A Yemeni man offers prayers at the portrait adorned grave of his relative who was killed in the ongoing conflict in Yemen, at cemetery in Sanaa.
    A displaced girl holds her brother at a camp for internally displaced people near the town of Abs, located on Yemen&#39;s western coastal plain.
    An infant receives a polio vaccination during a house-to-house polio immunization campaign in Sanaa.
    In the impoverished coastal village on the outskirts of the rebel-held Yemeni port city of Hodeida where malnutrition has hit the population hard.
    A Yemeni vendor waits for customers at a market in the old city of Sanaa.
    A Yemeni man in a wheelchair makes his way at a slum in Sanaa.
    Displaced families who fled fighting in the southern city of Aden wait for relief supplies during a food distribution effort by Yemeni volunteers, in Taiz.
