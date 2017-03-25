Yemen: 2 years, 50,000 casualties and 1 disastrous food crisis
Updated 12:04 AM ET, Sat March 25, 2017
(CNN)Two years on and the conflict in Yemen shows little signs of abating. A Saudi-led coalition of regional states and Houthi rebels continue to bombard one another, while terrorist groups operate unhindered -- leaving millions of civilians in the crossfire.
The conflict has devastated Yemen's economy and spurred a humanitarian crisis, with civilians unable to afford shelter, food or medicine, and aid groups powerless to reach vulnerable communities.
Below is a snapshot of the unfolding crisis: