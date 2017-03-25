Story highlights Mindy Kaling takes a dig at Newark on "The Mindy Project"

(CNN) It's like a modern romcom featuring a television star and a politician -- complete with a social media twist.

What started out as a diss on Hulu series "The Mindy Project" may lead to a dinner date between the show's actress Mindy Kaling and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker.

A recent episode of the show featured Kaling's character, Mindy Lahiri, puzzled that the senator attended a friend's event.

"Cory Booker? I can't believe he came," Kaling's character said on the show. "I guess anything to get out of Newark, huh?"

Booker tweeted the actress and told her he does not agree with her portrayal of the city he once served as mayor, but said he loves her work nevertheless.

