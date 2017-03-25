Story highlights A public memorial was held for Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds on Saturday

More than a 1000 friends, family members and fans attended

(CNN) The lives of Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher continue to be celebrated.

More than a thousand people paid tribute to the mother-daughter duo at a public memorial on Saturday, held near their burial sites at Forest Lawn cemetery in Los Angeles.

The event, organized by Todd Fisher, Reynolds' son and brother of Carrie, befit the Hollywood screen legends with singing, dancing and a cameo by a "Star Wars" character.

Fisher spoke lovingly about his sister and mother, who died in December, then introduced a video featuring movie clips and images of the family through the years.

Read More