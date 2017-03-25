Singapore teen blogger Amos Yee granted US asylum

Story highlights The 18-year-old came to the US in December

Judge calls him a "young political dissident"

(CNN) The United States granted asylum to teen blogger Amos Yee, who has been jailed twice in his native Singapore for critical views on religion and politics.

The 18-year-old came to the United States in December under the visa waiver program, according to court documents.

"Upon arrival, he expressed a fear of returning to Singapore ... Six weeks later, Yee requested asylum at his first appearance before an immigration judge," according to a ruling issued Friday.

Judge Samuel Cole described Yee as a "young political dissident" and approved his asylum.

"His prosecution, detention and general maltreatment at the hands of Singapore authorities constitute persecution on account of Yee's political opinions," the ruling said.

