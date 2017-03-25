Decision day as 0.01% of Hong Kongers choose city's next leader

Story highlights Hong Kong's next leader to be chosen Sunday

A committee of 1,194 people decides who becomes Chief Executive

Hong Kong (CNN) A tiny election committee, drawn mostly from Hong Kong's elite, will choose the city's next leader Sunday, amid planned protests and a large-scale police operation.

Around 1,800 police officers are expected to be deployed, 600 more than the number of voters they are protecting.

Hundreds of protestors gathered early Sunday outside the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center, where votes are being counted, to call for universal suffrage in Hong Kong.

Organizers admitted numbers were lower than they had hoped.

A spokesman for the Civil Human Rights Front, which organized the protests, originally said on Friday they expected several thousand people to take part.

Joshua Wong leads crowd as they try and push past police line pic.twitter.com/NlsQFXBteS — James Griffiths (@jgriffiths) March 26, 2017

