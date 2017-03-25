Decision day as 0.01% of Hong Kongers choose city's next leader

Story highlights Hong Kong's next leader to be chosen Sunday

A committee of 1,194 people decides who becomes Chief Executive

Hong Kong (CNN) A tiny election committee, drawn mostly from Hong Kong's elite, will choose the city's next leader Sunday, amid planned protests and a large-scale police operation.

Around 1,800 police officers are expected to be deployed, 600 more than the number of voters they are protecting.

Protesters say they will try and prevent the election committee members from entering the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center where ballots will be cast.

A spokesman for the Civil Human Rights Front, which is organizing the protests, said they expect several thousand people to take part.

Hong Kong Chief Executive candidates Carrie Lam and John Tsang.

What happens?

