Venezuela asks UN for help as medicine shortages grow severe

Story highlights Venezuelans struggle with lack of food, medical shortages

President Nicolas Maduro doesn't say what aid he's seeking from UN

(CNN) President Nicolas Maduro said he has asked the United Nations for help in dealing with Venezuela's medicine shortages, which have grown severe as the country grapples with a crippling economic crisis.

"The United Nations has the most advanced and complete plans in the world to recover the pharmaceutical industry's production capacity and direct it toward medicines for the people," Maduro said Friday on state-run television.

Maduro did not elaborate on what kind of aid he was seeking, or whether the United Nations had agreed to help. The Venezuelan leader met Friday with Jessica Faieta, assistant administrator and director for the UN Development Program in Latin America and the Caribbean, according to state media.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro faces protests over shortages.

Maduro said he had asked for support to address a host of other shortages and issues his country was facing due to "the economic war and the fall in oil prices."

In the last few years, Venezuelans have struggled with food and medicine shortages as well as lack of basic products such as toilet paper.

