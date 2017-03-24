Southern Lights put on show for passengers on special flight

Story highlights Passengers on a chartered flight got a unique look at the 'Southern Lights'

(CNN) An eight-hour flight that goes in a circle may sound like an airline debacle, but for the 134 passengers on the first-ever chartered flight to see the Southern Lights, it was all about the view.

The so-called "Flight to the Lights" left from Dunedin, New Zealand, Thursday night, and after a few hours of chasing the Aurora Australis, returned early Friday morning.

Brad Phipps, one of the passengers on board, shared a photo from the flight on Facebook showcasing the lights from his seat window, adjacent to one of the plane's wings. "Just woken up from a truly amazing experience. A flight to the Antarctic Circle to witness the aurora, and she didn't disappoint," Phipps wrote.

The flight came at a price -- a steep one, with economy seats costing around $2,800, but for most passengers, it was a once-in-a-lifetime experience. When tickets for the flight went on sale back in September, all the seats were sold out within five days.

Woah! Nice trip through the southern auroral zone tonight on #flighttothelights Naked eye auroras were spectacular photographically! pic.twitter.com/QSaz0JHeeK — Ian Griffin (@iangriffin) March 23, 2017

So what causes such an Instagram-worthy lightshow? Essentially aurora form when solar wind -- which are particles streaming from the sun -- get caught up in the Earth's magnetic field at both the Northern and Southern poles.

